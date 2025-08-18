A major road is closed this morning after a lorry smashed into a barrier.

National Highways says that the A56 is closed in both directions this morning. It posted on X saying: “The #A56 is CLOSED in both directions between the #M66 (#Edenfield) and the #A682 (#NewHallHey) due to a collision where a lorry has struck the central reservation barrier.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Emergency services including Lancashire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”

It adds: “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle symbol on road signs:

Exit the A56 southbound at the A681 eastbound slip road and continue for approx. 0.25 miles.

At the roundabout where the A681 meets the A680, take the third exit onto the A680 southbound and follow it for approx. 0.06 miles.

At the next roundabout, take the second exit onto the B6257 southbound and continue for approx. 2.05 miles.

At the junction of the B6257 and A680 (Bury Road), go straight ahead onto the A680 (Bury Road) southbound and follow it for approx. 0.12 miles.

At the junction of A680 (Bury Road) and Bury Road, turn left onto Bury Road southbound and continue for approx. 0.12 miles.

At the junction with the A56 (Whalley Road), continue south on the A56 (Whalley Road) for approx. 1.68 miles.

At the junction with the M66 (Junction 1, Manchester Road), turn left to rejoin the M66 southbound.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square symbol on road signs:

Exit the M66 northbound at Junction 1.

At the M66 Junction 1 / A56 junction, turn right onto the A56 northbound and follow for approx. 2.36 miles.

At the junction of A56 (Whalley Road) and A56 (Wood Lane), take the second exit onto Bury Road northbound and continue for approx. 0.12 miles.

At the junction of Bury Road and A680 (Bolton Road North), turn right onto the A680 (Bury Road) northbound and follow for approx. 0.12 miles.

At the junction of A680 and B6257, continue straight ahead onto the B6257 northbound and follow for approx. 2.11 miles.

At the roundabout where the B6257 meets the A680, take the first exit to rejoin the A56 westbound.