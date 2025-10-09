A major Derbyshire road is closed in both directions after an early-morning crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A61 Unstone-Dronfield Bypass northbound, which links Dronfield and Chesterfield, is closed following a crash first reported at around 5.46am on Thursday (October 9). The incident was confirmed by Inrix, which says the road is closed from the B6057 Broombank Road to B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout).

A statement from the traffic monitoring service reads: "The A61 Unstone-Dronfield Bypass is closed in both directions from Broombank Road to Sheffield Road. This is due to an accident, which was first reported at around 5.45am."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic maps, provided by Google, show delays building in both Chesterfield and Dronfield as a result of the closure, with rat runs expected to be congested. Derbyshire police has confirmed that the A61 is closed between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw due to a "serious" collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The A61 is currently closed between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw due to a serious collision. It is likely to remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes accordingly. A further update will be provided when possible."

Station Road, which links Whittington Moor Roundabout and New Whittington, is seemingly gridlocked as a result of the closure. A red line of traffic on Google Maps spans along the entire road, with major delays expected as a result.