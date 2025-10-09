All traffic has been stopped on a major motorway after a crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queues are building up on two parts of the M60 following separate incidents this morning (October 9). Traffic has been stopped on the M60 anticlockwise following a crash near Swinton.

Vehicles are being held between junctions 16 at Pendlebury and 15 for the M61 Swinton Interchange. A post from the Inrix traffic monitoring service said: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to accident on M60 anticlockwise from J16 A666 Manchester Road (Pendlebury) to J15 M61 J1 (Swinton Interchange).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All traffic stopped at around 07:40." Meanwhile, queues remain on the M60 clockwise between junctions 24 at Denton Island and 25 at Brinnington.

All traffic has been stopped on a major motorway after a crash. (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk/National Highways) | www-motorwaycameras-co-uk/National Highways

It follows a collision earlier this morning, which led to the road being 'partially blocked', Inrix said. The vehicles involved have since been moved, but queues remain in the area, with traffic backing up past junction 23 at Ashton-under-Lyne.

All lanes are now back open near Denton Island, with the vehicles involved in the crash there moved from the scene. However, queues remain in the area, with traffic still backing up to junction 23 at Ashton.