Acle Straight closed: A47 shut between A149 Runham Roundabout in Great Yarmouth and A1064 after crash
The A47 is closed this morning (Thursday 14 August). A spokeswoman from Norfolk Police confirmed the road will be closed for some time.
Norfolk Police posted on X: “We are currently dealing with a collision on the #A47 Acle Straight. The road is closed in both directions between the #A149 Runham Roundabout in Great Yarmouth and the #A1064 at Acle.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.” National Highways said: “The #A47 in #Norfolk is now CLOSED in both directions between the #A149#RunhamRoundabout at #GreatYarmouth and the #A1064 at #Acle.
“All emergency services including an Air Ambulance have been in attendance. Please allow extra journey time this morning.”