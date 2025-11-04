Blackwall Tunnel and Rotherhithe Tunnel closed: Traffic chaos as tunnels including Hanger Lane and Upper Thames Street facing issues due to technical difficulties

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
National World Top Stories Update Monday 3 November, 2025
The Blackwall and Rotherhithe tunnels are closed this morning due to technical camera issues.

Blackwall Tunnel is closed northbound from Greenwich to Poplar. This is due to a technical problems with cameras, according to AA.

The issue is causing congestion to the A2 which is queueing from Kidbrooke across Blackheath on Trafalgar Road into Greenwich, and the Lower Lea Crossing from Silvertown. The Blackwall Tunnel southbound reopened just before 7am.

Diversions are in place through the Silvertown Tunnel. Issues were reported at around 4am this morning. The following four tunnels are facing issues due to technical difficulties:

  • Rotherhithe Tunnel
  • Blackwall Tunnel
  • Hanger Lane Tunnel
  • Upper Thames Street Tunnel

