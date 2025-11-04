M6 closed: Major motorway shut between J13 Stafford and J12 Cannock after serious collision between HGV vehicle and van

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
National World Top Stories Update Monday 3 November, 2025
A major motorway is closed southbound this morning after a serious crash.

The M6 in Staffordshire is closed southbound between J13 (Stafford) and J12 (Cannock) due to a collision. The incident involved a HGV vehicle and a van.

National Highways says: “Staffordshire Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and remain on scene to carry out a police investigation. The carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the approach with up to 3 miles of congestion in the area. The diversion route is flowing with congestion through Penkridge and on the approach to Gailey roundabout.”

A major motorway is closed southbound this morning after a serious crash. (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk)placeholder image
A major motorway is closed southbound this morning after a serious crash. (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk) | www-motorwaycameras-co-uk

Diversion Route

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M6 southbound at J13 and join the A449 southbound
  • Continue on the A449 until the junction with the A5 at Gailey
  • Take the A5 eastbound and continue to then re-join the M6 southbound at J12
Related topics:M6HGV
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice