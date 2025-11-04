A major motorway is closed southbound this morning after a serious crash.

The M6 in Staffordshire is closed southbound between J13 (Stafford) and J12 (Cannock) due to a collision. The incident involved a HGV vehicle and a van.

National Highways says: “Staffordshire Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and remain on scene to carry out a police investigation. The carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

“There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the approach with up to 3 miles of congestion in the area. The diversion route is flowing with congestion through Penkridge and on the approach to Gailey roundabout.”

Diversion Route

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M6 southbound at J13 and join the A449 southbound

Continue on the A449 until the junction with the A5 at Gailey

Take the A5 eastbound and continue to then re-join the M6 southbound at J12