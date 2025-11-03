A major motorway in Leicester is closed in both directions this morning after a crash.

The M1 is closed between junctions 21 and 20 as a lorry is on fire due to a crash. Leicestershire Police said on X: “The M1 motorway has been closed after a collision which has resulted in a lorry fire.

“Both the southbound and northbound carriageways between junctions 21 and 20 currently remain closed as emergency services remain at the scene in response to the incident. Anyone in the area, please return to your vehicles, and stay in your vehicle.

“Please ensure that windows are closed and air vents are turned off due to the smoke. Safe passage will be arranged off the motorway as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The force added in a statement: “Police were called at 5.27am this morning (Monday 3 November) to a report of a collision involving two lorries on the M1 southbound carriageway near to junction 20. The collision subsequently left one vehicle on fire and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.

A major motorway in Leicester is closed in both directions this morning after a crash. (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk) | www-motorwaycameras-co-uk

“Currently no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and are to find an alternative rote where they can. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact police on 101 quoting incident 61 of 3 November.”

National Highways adds: “The M1 is closed in both direction following a collision between 2 lorries. A subsequent vehicle fire and spillage has necessitated a full closure in both directions .

“All emergency services are on scene. Any vehicles near the scene are requested due to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.”

Diversion Routes

Southbound diverted traffic is also advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M1 southbound at Junction 21 and take the third exit (south/west) onto the M69.

Continue south/westbound on the M69 for approximately 14.5kms to M69 Junction1/A5 Interchange.

At M69 Junction 1 exit the motorway and take the first exit (left) onto the A5 southbound.

Continue along the A5 southbound for approximately 10.3kms to the A5/A4303 Cross in Hand Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit (left) onto the A4303 eastbound.

Continue eastbound along the A4303 passing through the roundabouts at Magna Park and Coventry Road to the A5/A426Lutterworth Road/Rugby Road Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit (straight ahead) and continue eastbound along the A4303 to M1 Junction 20. Then rejoin the M1 southbound.

Northbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M1 northbound at Junction 20 and take the first exist (west) onto the A4303.

Continue along the A4303 to the A4303/A426 Lutterworth Road/Rugby Road Roundabout and then take the second exit from the roundabout.

Continue westbound along the A4303 passing through a further two roundabout at Coventry Road and Magna Park to A5/A4303 Cross in Hand Roundabout.

Then take the fourth exit from the Roundabout and proceed north along the A5.

Continue northbound along the A5 Watling Street for approximately 10.3kms to the A5/M69 Junction 1 Interchange.

At the Interchange take the fifth exit onto the M69 northbound.

Continue along the M69 northbound for approximately 14.5kms to M69 Junction 2/M1 Junction 20 and rejoin the M1 Northbound