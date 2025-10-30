Drivers in Surrey are being warned of delays after a lorry overturned on the M25.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M25 anti-clockwise carriageway has been closed between J10 (Cobham) and J9 (Leatherhead) following a collision earlier this morning. The collision resulted in a lorry being overturned, which is currently blocking traffic on the busy route.

National Highways said in a travel update: “Emergency Services including Surrey Ambulance Service are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers have been advised to follow the hollow square diversion route and allow extra time for their journey due to the carriageway closure. More information on the specific route can be found on the National Highways travel update alert.

The M25 closure comes after a closure on the same motorway yesterday (October 29). A serious collision caused a closure on the clockwise carriageway between J25 (Waltham Cross) and J26 (Waltham Abbey) for Wednesday morning comuters.

There was also a serious incident on the M6 yesterday in which a man lost his life. The busy motorway was closed between J25 and J26 near Ashton for hours, with emergency services racing to the scene.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Around 10.15am this morning, we were called to a concern for welfare report on the M6 between junctions 25 and 26. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A scene will remain in place while inquiries are ongoing."