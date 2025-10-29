Drivers in Essex are being warned of major delays this morning after a serious collision on the M25.

National Highways said in an update that the M25 had been closed clockwise between J25 (Waltham Cross) and J26 (Waltham Abbey) after a collision earlier this morning.

The traffic service said: “Emergency services and Traffic Officers are in attendance. Traffic caught within the closure closure is being released past the scene in lane 4 (of 4).

National Highways confirmed that collision investigations are ongoing, adding: “The road will remain closed for several hours whilst Police carry out collision investigation.

Drivers are being warned of severe delays after a serious collision on the M25 in Essex. | MotorwayCameras.co.uk

“There are currently 90 min delays above normal travel time with 6 miles congestion leading back to J24.”

There were also delays of up to 60 minutes in the anti-clockwork direction after lanes were closed to allow emergency vehicle to reach the scene.

A diversion route for clockwise traffic is in place. Drivers are being instructed to follow the hollow triangle symbol on local road signs, with this route leading vehicles onto the M11 before joining the M25.