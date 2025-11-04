Is the M1 still closed? Latest updates after major motorway in Leicester shut off after lorry crash caused fire
Police were called to the scene, near junction 20 at Lutterworth, shortly before 05:30 GMT on Monday. The road was closed in both directions between junctions 20 and 21, but the northbound carriageway reopened three hours later.
Officers said the southbound carriageway remained closed for the rest of the day while the vehicles were recovered and resurfacing work was completed. The road fully reopened at 00:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police said no one was injured in the crash. National Highways said: “The #M1 in #Leicestershire is OPEN southbound between J21 #Leicester and J20 #Lutterworth following emergency resurfacing for an earlier collision. Thanks for your patience.”