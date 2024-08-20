Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are major delays on one of London’s busiest tube lines after a casualty on the tracks.

The Victoria line was closed for over two hours this morning (August 20) as emergency services attended reports of a casualty on the tracks. The incident took place at King’s Cross St Pancras station, with train unable to run from around 7.00am.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to King’s Cross underground station at 7.06am today (20 August) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Victoria line has since reopened but is still subject to severe delays. Transport for London (TfL) said in an update that ticket are being accepted on other services such as London Buses, London Overground, Greater Anglia, Southeastern and South Western Railway. However, there are warning that service may be extremely busy due to the delays.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) this morning: “Walthamstow please be aware - there is currently no Victoria Line running at all. The Overground is still running but extremely busy.”