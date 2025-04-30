Is M1 shut?: Major delays after lorry fire shuts three lanes for emergency resurfacing in Nottingham

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
Drivers on the M1 northbound are facing severe delays after a lorry fire.

The incident forced the closure of three out of four lanes between Junction 25 (Stapleford) and Junction 26 (Nuthall). National Highways confirmed that emergency resurfacing work is under way following the incident, which happened overnight.

Drivers on the M1 northbound are facing severe delays after a lorry fire. | National Highways

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways said: “3 lanes (of 4) remain closed on the #M1 northbound between J25 #Stapleford and J26 #Nuthall for emergency resurfacing following a significant lorry fire last night. Delays of up to 90 minutes and approx 8 miles congestion reported on approach.”

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys or consider alternative routes, with heavy queues expected throughout the morning. There is currently no confirmed estimate for when all lanes will reopen.

