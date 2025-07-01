Is the A13 closed today? Latest updates after major road closes in Beckton after serious car crash - man rushed to hospital
The major road was closed last night (Monday 30 June). Pictures of the scene show a severely damaged silver car behind a gap in metal railings and a bent billboard, reportedly near the A117.
The scene is partly hidden from the view of drivers by police hoarding. A large number of fire, police and ambulance vehicles were on the scene.
The road is now open. The A13 reopened around 8.40am today, around 12 hours after it closed last night.
There is still severe traffic following the road closure which will take some time to clear. The Romford Recorder reports that they have had confirmation from the London Ambulance Service that a man was rushed to hospital following crash around 8.30pm last night. This morning there is still around 10 miles of westbound traffic from the crash site in Beckton to Rainham.
