Streets in Coventry city centre have been taped off due to a “police investigation”.

Police have cordoned off parts of Coventry city centre this morning (Tuesday 1 July). It has been reported that The Burges and Trinity Street are both closed.

According to live traffic website Inrix, The Burges One Way Street is closed. This is due to what has been described as a 'police incident' though the nature of the incident have not been revealed.

The closure is said to be between Cross Cheaping and Hales Street. Buses are being diverted down Hale Street and could have an impact on journeys this morning.

National Express Coventry has posted a full list of all of the bus services hit by the police incident. The diversions are as follows:

All services except 12X, 24, 25, 85/B 6, 7, 8, 15, 16, 21 & X1 to use RingRoad Tower & Bishop Street to normal line 21 to serve the first Bus Stop on Corporation Street.

9NX Coventry

All services except 12X, 24, 25, 85/B 3 to use Stand V to Arena Park & Stand U for Warwickshire Shopping Park 9, 11, 14, 17, 18 to use Ring Road & Upper Well Street to normal line from Corporation Street

Police tape has been thrown around the area. It has been reported that the closure has been in place since around midnight.