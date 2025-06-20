A huge fire which saw smoke billowing from the A55 Conwy Tunnel was declared a major incident on Thursday (19 June).

The fire service said it could cause disruption for the coming days. After the blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon there were huge tailbacks on the A55 and surrounding roads as drivers sought alternative routes.

The road was closed in both directions near Conwy until the early hours of Friday morning. However, the tunnel is now open.

Traffic Wales North and Mid posted on X this morning: “A55 Conwy Tunnel is now open under contraflow. Allow additional travel time. A 3.2m width limit is in place”.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, traffic can use the eastbound tunnel via a contraflow system. North Wales Police initially urged all motorists caught up in queues to “stay in their vehicles due to heavy smoke in the area”. One driver described how he emerged from Conwy Tunnel to see smoke billowing into the sky.

The latest update from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, released at 6pm on Thursday, June 19, says: “A multi-agency response is underway following a major incident involving a vehicle fire in the Conwy Tunnel on the westbound A55. The fire was reported at 13:48, and emergency services are working together at the scene.

"The fire is now under control, and we can confirm that there have been no fatalities. We anticipate that there will be significant disruption for the next few days, and motorists are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys and to keep up to date with the latest traffic and travel information via Traffic Wales.”

It also urged to public to:

Keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby, as a precaution due to smoke in the area.

Avoid the area, there are significant delays on the A55 and surrounding routes.

Use the strategic diversion route.