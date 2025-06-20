National Highways has warned drivers to “expect delays” on a major motorway this morning (Friday 20 June) after a car incident.

Traffic has been “stopped” westbound on the M2 after a “car collided with a barrier”. National Highways South-East posted on X at around 6:30am saying: “Traffic is being held on the #M2 westbound between J4 (#Hempstead) and J3 (#BlueBellHill) due to a car colliding with the central reservation barrier.

“@kent_police en route. We'll keep you updated.”

The incident comes after drivers faced delays on the M2 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday 18 June. The eastbound carriageway was partially blocked between Junction 5 (Sittingbourne/Stockbury roundabout) and Junction 6 (Faversham).

All lanes reopened just after 6pm but there was still congestion. Drivers have also been warned that they will need to navigate around two months of closures impacting travel on and around the M2 in Faversham this summer. Crews from National Highways will be completing repairs to the bridge that passes over the motorway between Homestall Road and Sharsted Hill.