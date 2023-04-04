New high-tech scanners will allow passengers to take more liquids in their hand luggage

Holidaymakers travelling from London City Airport will no longer have to limit their liquids to 100ml in their hand luggage as the airport scraps the security rule.

New high-tech scanners at the airport mean that passengers can now carry up to two litres of liquid in their carry-on bags, and toiletries no longer have to be put into separate clear plastic bags.

The move will be implemented from Tuesday (4 April) and comes after the government set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install the machines.

When passengers go through the airport’s security area, CT scanners will now take high-resolution 3D images to check hand luggage, saving passengers from having to remove liquids and electronics from their bags for checks.

Teeside International Airport has already scrapped the 100ml liquid limit as the new scanners are already in place. It means passengers flying from there do not need to remove liquids, tablets, laptops and other electronic items from their hand luggage when passing through security.

Until now, holidaymakers have been limited to taking just a small amount of liquid-based items, including make-up, mini-shampoos and showers gels through security and in their hand luggage. These rules date back to 2006, following concerns over terrorism.

The scanners will produce high-resolution 3D images which show the contents of passengers’ bags. Security will then be able to view it from every angle – current security scanners only produce a 2D image. It is hoped the new process will speed up security queues through busy periods, such as Easter.

London City Airport’s chief executive Robert Sinclair said: "The good news for anyone planning a holiday or a business trip is that we will be the first mainstream UK airport to offer a fully CT security experience from the end of this month. The new lanes will not only cut hassle but also queuing times, which I know passengers will love."

When will other UK airports introduce the new rules?

Major UK airports have been set a deadline of June 2024 to install new airport security that will make the rules on carrying no more than 100ml of liquid in containers and removing large electronics from hand luggage obsolete.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “We are currently trialling this new technology and will meet the government’s deadline of June 2024 to implement it across the airport.

“In the meantime, passengers should continue to follow all existing rules, ensuring they do not carry any liquids, gels, pastes, or creams of more than 100ml in their hand luggage. Any items below 100ml need to be placed in a transparent, resealable bag to be screened through security, while laptops, tablets, coats, watches and belts also need to be removed and placed in a separate tray.

“By being prepared, we hope to get passengers through airport security quickly, so they can go on and relax ahead of their flight, enjoy a drink or sit down for a meal.”