There is travel chaos at London’s King Cross Station this weekend after six train companies have been impacted by mass cancellations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major train lines at Kings Cross station have shut, with cancelled trains leaving holidaymakers and those hoping to travel to the Edinburgh Fringe stranded due to a fault.

The chaos comes after damage to overhead wiring between Stevenage and Hitchin left southbound trains unable to follow the route to Kings Cross London. The fault means that any trains running between London, Cambridge and Peterborough have been impacted and are likely to be cancelled or delayed.

The six companies affected by the chaos are Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Lumo and Thameslink. Trains have already been cancelled, with travel along these routes also affected and passengers urged to check if their route is affected before they travel.

What trains are cancelled at London King's Cross?

The following routes have been impacted today according to a report from Metro.

Grand Central - between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland

- between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland Great Northern - between Moorgate and Letchworth Garden City and also between London Kings Cross and Letchworth Garden City / Royston / Cambridge / Ely / Kings Lynn

- between Moorgate and Letchworth Garden City and also between London Kings Cross and Letchworth Garden City / Royston / Cambridge / Ely / Kings Lynn Hull Trains - between London Kings Cross and Hull / Beverley

- between London Kings Cross and Hull / Beverley LNER - between London Kings Cross and Lincoln / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Harrogate / York / Sunderland / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen

- between London Kings Cross and Lincoln / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Harrogate / York / Sunderland / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen Lumo - between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh

- between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh Thameslink - between Brighton and Cambridge, between Horsham and Peterborough and also between London Kings Cross and Cambridge / Peterborough

The train companies impacted have been taking to social media to update their passengers, urging them to check before they travel as their journey might be affected.

But it’s not just Kings Cross that is seeing disruption this morning as Transport for London have stated that there are also partial closures on the DLR this weekend, with no service between Poplar, Stratford International and Beckton/Woolwich Arsenal.

Whilst on the London Overground, there is no service this weekend between Highbury & Islington and New Cross, Clapham Junction, Crystal Palace and West Croydon.