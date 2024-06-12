London Tube disruption: 'severe delays' on Victoria line after signalling failure

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
30 minutes ago
London commuters are being warned of delays to their travel after impacts on a busy Tube line.

There are “severe delays” on the Victoria line on the London underground this morning after a signalling fault. Transport for London said that a signal failure at Finsbury Park has cause mid-morning delays.

Transport for London said in a travel update: “Severe delays due to an earlier signal failure at Finsbury Park. London Underground tickets will be accepted on London Overground, Great Northern, Thameslink, Greater Anglia, South Western Railways and local bus services.”

The service on the Victoria line had been partly suspended while engineers worked on the signal fault. A spokesperson for TfL said: “We apologise to Victoria line customers for the disruption to their journeys this morning. This was caused by a signal failure at Finsbury Park. Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore a normal service.”

