London commuters are being warned of delays to their travel after impacts on a busy Tube line.

There are “severe delays” on the Victoria line on the London underground this morning after a signalling fault. Transport for London said that a signal failure at Finsbury Park has cause mid-morning delays.

Transport for London said in a travel update: “Severe delays due to an earlier signal failure at Finsbury Park. London Underground tickets will be accepted on London Overground, Great Northern, Thameslink, Greater Anglia, South Western Railways and local bus services.”

