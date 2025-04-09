M1 closure: Is the major motorway still closed? Latest updates as section of road shuts as dog 'runs loose'
A section of the southbound carriageway has been shut, National Highways has confirmed, as police desperately attempt to catch the dog. The closure has caused major disruption on the roads with a section of the M1 closed between Junction 31 for Worksop and Junction 30 for Sheffield.
Traffic is also building on surrounding routes as drivers attempt to avoid the road closure. National Highways Yorkshire shared an update on their X account warning drivers of the road closure and urging those setting off to check their route.
The agency shared that the road is closed "due to a dog that is loose and running around the road". They added that South Yorkshire Police officers "are on scene trying to contain and remove the dog from the road".
A diversion was put in place with National Highways confirming "traffic officers will be turning traffic around from the rear of the queue in the closure." In a later update National Highways said the road had reopened, adding: "Closure of the motorway for the dog stood down and traffic has been released. All lanes now open".
However, the agency warned: "It'll take time for delays to clear as traffic was held for an extended duration." Traffic data from Google Maps showed around 4 miles of congestion on the southbound approach to the closure as of midday.
