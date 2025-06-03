M1: Police respond to crash near Hemel Hempstead as drivers urged to avoid the area

Motorists have been warned of delays following a traffic collision on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Police said they are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the motorway.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M1. We would ask you to please avoid the area at this time as the road is northbound between junctions 8 and 9 (#HemelHempstead/#Redbourn). Thank you.”

The nature of the collision and whether anyone has been injured has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

This incident comes just days after a separate fatal crash occurred on the same motorway. On Friday (May 30), a van driver was killed in a collision near Hemel Hempstead, leading to hours of gridlock and widespread traffic disruption.

Motorists have been warned of delays following a traffic collision on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead. | National Highways

The police said a silver Vauxhall van and a silver Chevrolet were on the southbound hard shoulder when they were reportedly involved in a collision with a silver Saab near the slip road at junction 8.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 20s and who was stood outside the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. A 58-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody at this time.

