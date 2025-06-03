Motorists have been warned of delays following a traffic collision on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Police said they are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the motorway.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M1. We would ask you to please avoid the area at this time as the road is northbound between junctions 8 and 9 (#HemelHempstead/#Redbourn). Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nature of the collision and whether anyone has been injured has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

This incident comes just days after a separate fatal crash occurred on the same motorway. On Friday (May 30), a van driver was killed in a collision near Hemel Hempstead, leading to hours of gridlock and widespread traffic disruption.

Motorists have been warned of delays following a traffic collision on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead. | National Highways

The police said a silver Vauxhall van and a silver Chevrolet were on the southbound hard shoulder when they were reportedly involved in a collision with a silver Saab near the slip road at junction 8.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 20s and who was stood outside the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. A 58-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody at this time.