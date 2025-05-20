Drivers are being warned to expect delays on a major motorway.

National Highways said two of four lanes on the M1 northbound in Bedfordshire between junctions 11A (Dunstable) and 12 (Flitwick) were shut following a collision at about 03:00 BST. The crash caused a vehicle to overturn.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after the crash has caused lane closures. It said that as a result of the collision there was no access into Toddington Services.

Bedfordshire Police advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible. The force posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at 11A through Toddington to rejoin at junction 12. We would ask everyone to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.”

National Highways East posted on X: “2 (of 4) lanes closed on the #M1 northbound in #Bedfordshire between J11A #Dunstable and J12 #Flitwick following a collision involving an overturned vehicle. There is also no access into Toddington Services.”