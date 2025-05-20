M1 traffic: Two of four lanes northbound in Bedfordshire closed after crash which saw vehicle overturn - drivers warned of delays

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

20th May 2025, 7:05am
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on a major motorway.

National Highways said two of four lanes on the M1 northbound in Bedfordshire between junctions 11A (Dunstable) and 12 (Flitwick) were shut following a collision at about 03:00 BST. The crash caused a vehicle to overturn.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after the crash has caused lane closures. It said that as a result of the collision there was no access into Toddington Services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on a major motorway. (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)placeholder image
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on a major motorway. (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk) | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Bedfordshire Police advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible. The force posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at 11A through Toddington to rejoin at junction 12. We would ask everyone to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.”

National Highways East posted on X: “2 (of 4) lanes closed on the #M1 northbound in #Bedfordshire between J11A #Dunstable and J12 #Flitwick following a collision involving an overturned vehicle. There is also no access into Toddington Services.”

Related topics:TrafficNational HighwaysDunstableBedfordshire Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice