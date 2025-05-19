A52 accident today: Major road near M1 in Derbyshire closes after 'multiple vehicle' crash - latest updates

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

19th May 2025, 7:47am
A major road next to the M1 motorway in Derbyshire has closed this morning (Monday 19 May).

Drivers are now being warned of delays after the closure of the A52. National Higways is reporting both lanes of the A52 eastbound have been closed after a crash, between the M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) and A6007 Ilkeston Road (Bramcote Island, Bramcote).

Heavy traffic is building in the area and normal road conditions are not expected to return before 8.45am There are also delays on the A50 at Uttoxeter this morning, with queueing traffic on A50 Eastbound at the B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout. Delays are around ten minutes.

National Highways East Midlands posted on X: “The #A52 is closed eastbound between the #M1 J25 and the #B6003 (#Nottingham) following a multiple vehicle collision. All emergency services are working at the scene with #TrafficOfficers assisting with strategic closures on the approach.”

