A52 accident today: Major road near M1 in Derbyshire closes after 'multiple vehicle' crash - latest updates
Drivers are now being warned of delays after the closure of the A52. National Higways is reporting both lanes of the A52 eastbound have been closed after a crash, between the M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) and A6007 Ilkeston Road (Bramcote Island, Bramcote).
Heavy traffic is building in the area and normal road conditions are not expected to return before 8.45am There are also delays on the A50 at Uttoxeter this morning, with queueing traffic on A50 Eastbound at the B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout. Delays are around ten minutes.
National Highways East Midlands posted on X: “The #A52 is closed eastbound between the #M1 J25 and the #B6003 (#Nottingham) following a multiple vehicle collision. All emergency services are working at the scene with #TrafficOfficers assisting with strategic closures on the approach.”