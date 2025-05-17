Piccadilly Line: Chaos as London Tube line part closed and severe delays on Bakerloo Line - as thousands travel to Wembley for FA Cup final
This will cause travel chaos for those in London, and may affect the thousands of football fans travelling to Wembley today for the FA Cup final. There is a part closure on the Piccadilly Line.
TfL says: “PICCADILLY LINE: Saturday 17, from 0430 approximately, and all day Sunday 18 May (including Saturday Night Tube), no service between Kings Cross St Pancras and Osterley / Uxbridge. Use METROPOLITAN LINE services between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge. Replacement buses operate.”
There is also a part closure on the District Line. TfL adds: “ DISTRICT LINE: Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 May, no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway. Replacement bus service PL1 operates between Hammersmith and Osterley via Turnham Green, Chiswick Park, Gunnersbury, Acton Town, Ealing Common, Ealing Broadway, South Ealing, Northfields and Boston Manor.”
Meanwhile there are severe delays on the Bakerloo Line while a signal failure is being fixed at Oxford Circus. Valid tickets are being accepted on London Buses and The Lioness Line via all reasonable routes
There are also minor delays between Epping and Leytonstone while a faulty train is being fixed at Epping. TfL confirms that there is a good service on the rest of the line.