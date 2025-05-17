A fire broke out at Jacksonville International Airport on Friday (16 May) forcing operations to shut down and delaying flights.

The blaze was reported at around 12:45 p.m. ET in one of the airport’s car parks, according to The Florida Times-Union, part of the USA TODAY Network. A post from airport officials said: "Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the airport is currently closed. JFRD is on-site working on the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. Additional details will be forthcoming soon”.

About 50 cars were damaged, News 4 Jax reported. Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Powers said there was a partial collapse of the second and third floors of the parking garage.

The Hourly Garage is now closed. However, other parking facilities, including the Daily Garage, Daily Surface Lot, and Economy Lots are accessible.

The airport closed down yesterday but it was since re-opened. Officials confirmed the fire remained under control by late afternoon, though it continued to smolder. No injuries were reported.

The fire’s location, on the garage level nearest the terminal, brought travel to a standstill. Some outbound flights managed to depart, but inbound traffic was halted until the airport officially reopened at 5 p.m. During the airport's closure, flights were diverted to Orlando Airport.

City leaders urged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport, noting that parking availability remains severely limited. City officials said they would continue monitoring the situation. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, who joined emergency and airport officials at a press briefing, praised first responders and reiterated the importance of traveler safety. She said: “We’ll continue to monitor the structure, but it will be a long process”.

It is reported that initial reviews indicated that the fire began with one vehicle and spread to others. Michael Stewart, director of external affairs for the airport, said the fire started on the second floor of the garage. The cause remains undetermined.