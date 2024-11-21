Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of drivers were left stranded in freezing conditions overnight after a “serious collision” on the M2.

National Highways reported that a crash, involving a lorry and a pedestrian, took place eastbound between J5 Sittingbourne and J6 Faversham. As a result, the eastbound carriageway was completely closed, while some lanes in the westbound carriageway were later closed to assist in the recovery.

The M2 eastbound carriageway is closed due to the collision. | MotorwayCameras.co.uk

The collision took place at around 8pm yesterday evening (November 20), with traffic trapped in the closure not being released until 1am. While all traffic has now been released, drivers faced a frosty wait.

It comes as the Met Office introduced yellow weather warnings across the country, as well as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing an amber cold weather health warning as temperatures dropped this week. Some areas have been blanketed in snow and ice while other places have felt the chill with the mercury dropping below freezing in some areas.

The M2 eastbound between J5 and J6 is expected to be closed until around midday today for “specialist investigation and clear-up work”. Drivers are being instructed to follow the solid circle diversion symbol instead. More information on the diversion route is available via the National Highways travel update.