M25: Crash causes major delays between Waltham Abbey and Epping in Essex

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon. A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon.
A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon. | National Highways
A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon.

National Highways said traffic was held for over an hour between Junctions 26 and 27 clockwise as emergency services responded to the scene.

Since the incident, “3 lanes (of 4) are now open on the #M25 clockwise J26 - J27 (btwn #WalthamAbbey and #Epping),” the agency posted on X. “1 lane remains closed due to a collision. Delays of 90 minutes on the approach, 5 miles of congestion, now starting to ease.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon. A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon.
A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon. | National Highways

Earlier, traffic had been brought to a complete standstill as recovery efforts were underway and ambulance crews assessed possible casualties. “Traffic is still held on #M25 clockwise J26 - J27 (btwn #WalthamAbbey and #Epping) due to a collision,” National Highways East wrote. “The vehicles are being moved + an Ambulance is checking possible casualties. Delays are now 90 minutes on the approach, 5 miles of congestion.”

At the initial stage of the incident, the agency reported: “Traffic is held on #M25 clockwise J26 - J27… due to a collision. The vehicles are being moved + an Ambulance is checking possible casualties. Delays of 45 minutes on the approach, 4 miles of congestion.”

Related topics:TrafficEmergency servicesM25National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice