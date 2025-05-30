A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon. | National Highways

A collision on the M25 in Essex has caused severe delays on Friday afternoon.

National Highways said traffic was held for over an hour between Junctions 26 and 27 clockwise as emergency services responded to the scene.

Since the incident, “3 lanes (of 4) are now open on the #M25 clockwise J26 - J27 (btwn #WalthamAbbey and #Epping),” the agency posted on X. “1 lane remains closed due to a collision. Delays of 90 minutes on the approach, 5 miles of congestion, now starting to ease.”

Earlier, traffic had been brought to a complete standstill as recovery efforts were underway and ambulance crews assessed possible casualties. “Traffic is still held on #M25 clockwise J26 - J27 (btwn #WalthamAbbey and #Epping) due to a collision,” National Highways East wrote. “The vehicles are being moved + an Ambulance is checking possible casualties. Delays are now 90 minutes on the approach, 5 miles of congestion.”

At the initial stage of the incident, the agency reported: “Traffic is held on #M25 clockwise J26 - J27… due to a collision. The vehicles are being moved + an Ambulance is checking possible casualties. Delays of 45 minutes on the approach, 4 miles of congestion.”