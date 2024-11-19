M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge closed due to 'defect' with drivers warned of diversions

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers on the M4 are being warned of possible delays this morning after the Prince of Wales bridge was closed.

National Highways said in a new update: “The #M4 #PrinceofWalesBridge is closed eastbound due to an infrastructure defect.

“Our area team crews are on scene and working to repair the defect and re-open the bridge as soon as it's safe to do so. Traffic is being diverted via the #M48 #SevernBridge.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is currently no indication as to when the bridge will re-open. Traffic Wales South added: “#M4 eastbound Prince of Wales Bridge. The bridge will now be closed eastbound for an emergency pothole repair. Please use the #M48 as a diversion.”

Related topics:DiversionsDriversNational HighwaysTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice