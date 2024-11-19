M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge closed due to 'defect' with drivers warned of diversions
National Highways said in a new update: “The #M4 #PrinceofWalesBridge is closed eastbound due to an infrastructure defect.
“Our area team crews are on scene and working to repair the defect and re-open the bridge as soon as it's safe to do so. Traffic is being diverted via the #M48 #SevernBridge.”
There is currently no indication as to when the bridge will re-open. Traffic Wales South added: “#M4 eastbound Prince of Wales Bridge. The bridge will now be closed eastbound for an emergency pothole repair. Please use the #M48 as a diversion.”
