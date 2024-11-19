Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers on the M4 are being warned of possible delays this morning after the Prince of Wales bridge was closed.

National Highways said in a new update: “The #M4 #PrinceofWalesBridge is closed eastbound due to an infrastructure defect.

“Our area team crews are on scene and working to repair the defect and re-open the bridge as soon as it's safe to do so. Traffic is being diverted via the #M48 #SevernBridge.”

There is currently no indication as to when the bridge will re-open. Traffic Wales South added: “#M4 eastbound Prince of Wales Bridge. The bridge will now be closed eastbound for an emergency pothole repair. Please use the #M48 as a diversion.”