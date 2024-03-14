Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers on the M5 are facing early morning delays following a lorry fire.

The vehicle is currently ablaze on the northbound carriageway near Worcester, between Junction 8 for the M50 and Junction 7 for Worcester.

National Highways warned of half-hour delays, saying in an update: "Traffic is currently held on the #M5 northbound between J8 #M50 and J7 #Worcester south whilst @HWFireControl [Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service] deal with a lorry fire. Delays of 30 minutes are reported on approach."