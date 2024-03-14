Breaking

M5 delays: huge lorry fire causes early morning delays on busy motorway near Worcester

National Highways are warning of delays of up to 30 minutes in the area
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
3 minutes ago
Drivers on the M5 are facing early morning delays following a lorry fire.

The vehicle is currently ablaze on the northbound carriageway near Worcester, between Junction 8 for the M50 and Junction 7 for Worcester.

National Highways warned of half-hour delays, saying in an update: "Traffic is currently held on the #M5 northbound between J8 #M50 and J7 #Worcester south whilst @HWFireControl [Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service] deal with a lorry fire. Delays of 30 minutes are reported on approach."

The fire is expected to be cleared later this morning. Normal traffic conditions are expected to return shortly after the event has been cleared.

