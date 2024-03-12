Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services are on the scene outside Windsor Castle after a car crashed into the castle walls.

A vehicle, believed to be a Volvo car, looked to have collided head-on with the outer wall of the castle, near to the junction with River Street. Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash, with five people injured.

Emergency service attended the scene outside Windsor Castle after a car crashed on River Street. (Credit: SWNS)

A passerby said: "People already there said someone drove out and smashed straight into Windsor Castle wall. There was definitely one person in the car and I couldn't tell if there was another - all of a sudden there were people around [the vehicle] very quickly.

"Someone was on the floor being treated but it was a very calm atmosphere. People didn't really know what was going on and some were scared it was something serious."

Fire crews were also spotted near the crash, while Thames Valley Police also attended. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision at 7.50am this morning (12/3) on Thames Street, Windsor. The road is expected to be closed for some time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference number 43240115038.”

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough and Windsor fire stations were sent to the scene alongside an officer. Upon arrival, crews discovered a collision involving two vehicles and two pedestrians. Firefighters made the scene safe and provided immediate emergency care to five people before placing them in the care of South Central Ambulance Service."

