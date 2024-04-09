M6 closure: northbound carriageway closed after 'serious incident' near Warrington
Drivers are being warned of early morning delays on the M6 after a “serious incident” near Warrington.
National Highways said that there had been an incident within the Croft Interchange. This has led to the closure of the M6 northbound carriageway between J21 Woolston Interchange (Warrington, Irlam A57) and J21a Croft Interchange (Liverpool, Southport M62 (M57); Manchester, Bolton, Leeds M62).
Emergency services, including North West Motorway Police Group and North West Ambulance Service, are in attendance, as are National Highways Traffic Officers to assist with traffic management. Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 11.45am and 12pm.
There is a diversion route in place, with drivers advised to follow the route marked with a solid square symbol. The route will take you off the M6 at J21 before following the B5210 and A574 to re-join the motorway after the closure.
