M6 southbound: stretch of motorway closed between J17 and J16 after lorry crashes into bridge - live updates

A stretch of the M6 southbound is closed with "massive queues" building up after a lorry smashed into a bridge

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
1 minute ago
A stretch of the M6 southbound is closed with "massive queues" building up after a lorry smashed into a bridge (Image: North West Motorway Police)

A stretch of the M6 southbound is closed this morning (Saturday 6 January) after a lorry smashed into a bridge spilling its load of vegetables. National Highways said “extensive clear up works” are currently “ongoing” and there are delays “of 20 minutes on approach”.  

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, at 5.28am, National Highways North-West wrote: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the M6 southbound in Cheshire between J17 (Sandbach) and J16 (Crewe) due to a lorry which has struck a bridge support and spilt its load across all lanes of the carriageway.” In an update at 9.11am National Highways North-West said the M6 remains closed with delays of 20 minutes on approach.

The traffic monitoring tool, Inrix says: "M6 Southbound closed due to bridge struck by vehicle and shed load of vegetables between J17 A534 Old Mill Road (Sandbach / Crewe) and J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe)."

North West Motorway Police have warned the M6 closure is likely to remain in place for the rest of the morning. On X it posted: “The closure on the #M6 Between J17 - J16 is likely to be in place for the rest of the morning to allow for recovery, clean up & structural engineers to assess the damage to the bridge.”

A traffic alert issued by National Highways says normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.45pm and 1pm. The alert reads: "M6 southbound between J17 (Sandbach / Congleton) and J16 (Crewe). Accident. All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12:45 and 13:00 on 6 January 2024."

There are reports that there are “massive queues” clogging the M6 southbound. Dianne Bourne posted on X: “ Avoid the #M6 southbound through Cheshire this morning if you can - massive queue to get off now at J17 Sandbach as the road has been closed down to J16.”

