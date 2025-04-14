Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The M6 northbound has been closed following a 'substantial lorry fire' and diversions have been put in place for people travelling in the area.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to incident between J22 for Winwick and J23 for Haydock Island at around 2.30am today (April 14). The motorway was initially closed in both directions as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The southbound carriageway has since reopened, however highways bosses warn the closure on the northbound carriageway is 'expected to remain in place for several hours'. This is due to the 'high likelihood of carriageway repairs once the fire has been extinguished'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The links from the M62 in both ways to the M6 northbound have been closed to prevent congestion. A diversion route is also in place.

Traffic monitoring serice Inrix reports: “M6 Northbound closed due to lorry fire from J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows) to J23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock). All lanes are now open Southbound. Diversion - follow the solid square symbols via the A579, A572, B5207 and A580 to re-join at J23.”

There is currently slow traffic on the M6 northbound approaching J22 at Winwick. Drivers are also facing queues on the A49 northbound through Newton-le-Willows as they avoid the M6 closure.

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M6 at J22

At the A579A572 junction turn right onto the A572 northbound

At the A572/B5207 junction turn left onto the B5207 northbound

At the B5207/A580 junction turn right onto the A580 westbound

At the A580/M6 junction turn left onto the Gyratory and take the 4th exit to re-join the M6