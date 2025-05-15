All traffic has been stopped on the M6 in Lancashire this morning following an accident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring service Inrix reports: “Queueing traffic and three lanes closed due to accident on M6 Northbound from J31A B6242 Bluebell Way (Longridge) to J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange). Cameras show traffic has now been released, lanes three, four and five (of five) remain closed with traffic passing in lanes one and two.”

Queues are building on the northbound carriageway from J31A to J32 for the M55 Broughton Interchange as emergency services race to the scene. The incident was first reported shortly after 6am today (May 15) and traffic monitoring service reports that all traffic is being temporarily held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 'severe delays of 30 minutes' in the area, according to AA Traffic news. It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Lancashire Police has issued a statement on the incident saying: “Good morning. We need to inform you that the M6 Northbound between 31A - J32 is currently closed due to a traffic collision.

“We are hoping to get Lanes 1 and 2 open again soon, but for now please plan alternative routes and avoid the area. We will keep you updated.”