M6 traffic: Major motorway closed with three lanes shut after crash with drivers warned of 'severe delays' and to 'avoid area'
Traffic monitoring service Inrix reports: “Queueing traffic and three lanes closed due to accident on M6 Northbound from J31A B6242 Bluebell Way (Longridge) to J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange). Cameras show traffic has now been released, lanes three, four and five (of five) remain closed with traffic passing in lanes one and two.”
Queues are building on the northbound carriageway from J31A to J32 for the M55 Broughton Interchange as emergency services race to the scene. The incident was first reported shortly after 6am today (May 15) and traffic monitoring service reports that all traffic is being temporarily held.
There are 'severe delays of 30 minutes' in the area, according to AA Traffic news. It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the collision.
Lancashire Police has issued a statement on the incident saying: “Good morning. We need to inform you that the M6 Northbound between 31A - J32 is currently closed due to a traffic collision.
“We are hoping to get Lanes 1 and 2 open again soon, but for now please plan alternative routes and avoid the area. We will keep you updated.”