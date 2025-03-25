Several Merseyrail services have been cancelled and altered this morning.

The train operator said the Chester, New Brighton, Southport, Ormskirk & Hunts Cross and Headbolt Lane via Kirkby line services are all impacted. This is due to train faults and signalling problems. The signalling problems have occurred at Liverpool Central and services on the Northern line face cancellations or alterations.

The website currently lists minor disruptions on the Northern lines including Southport, Ormskirk, Headbolt Lane via Kirkby and Hunts Cross. It adds that disruption is expected to last until 10:30am. Headbolt Lane services will start and terminate at Sandhills. Southport services will start and terminate at Moorfields.

Several Merseyrail services have been cancelled and altered this morning. (Photo: Alstom/PA Wire) | Alstom/PA Wire

Many have been impacted and have taken to X this morning (Tuesday 25 March) to share their frustration. One user said: “There's been no platform announcement or anything for anyone stood at Brunswick wasting their time and doubt you'll put a rail replacement bus on. People have got to get to work“. Another user wrote: “Making half of liverpool late for work sat at Bootle now for I don’t even know how long“.

