Planned strikes by London Underground workers in the RMT and Aslef unions have been suspended after the union received an improved pay offer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RMT had initially scheduled industrial action to begin on Friday evening and continue over the coming weeks, but negotiations with London Underground management led to a breakthrough.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening. London Underground has sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures, which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planned strikes by London Underground workers in the RMT union have been suspended after the union received an improved pay offer. | Getty

On Tuesday (November 5), members of Aslef have also suspended their strike action following an improved offer. They were due to walk out on Thursday and again next Tuesday – which would have crippled Tube services.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “Following fresh talks, and an improved offer, Aslef has agreed to suspend our planned industrial action on London Underground.

“Details of the offer will be discussed with our reps at a meeting on Thursday. We are pleased that this progress has been made and that strike action has been averted at this time.”

Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased that Aslef has suspended its planned industrial action on the Tube and that Londoners will not be disrupted this week or next.

“We believe that we have made an offer to our trade unions that is fair, affordable, good for our colleagues and good for London – and we urge our trade unions to continue working with us.”