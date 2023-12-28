Services at the UK's second busiest railway station have been suspended, according to Great Western Railway

All services through London Paddington station have been suspended after a person was hit by a train. (Credit: Getty Images)

All services through London Paddington station have been suspended after a person was hit by a train.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said that all lines serving the second busiest UK station have been blocked following the incident. It took place on the line near the Slough area on Thursday morning (December 28).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GWR and Elizabeth line services are among those affected. Disruption is expected to last until 11.30am. GWR said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been struck by a train, leading to all lines being blocked. It is necessary to bring all trains in the affected area to an immediate stop.”

Network Rail added in its latest update: "Following emergency services attending an incident this morning, delays, revisions and cancellations are expected on services between London Paddington and Reading until at least 11.30am. Please check before you travel and allow more time for your journey"