A person has been killed after being hit by a London underground train on Monday morning (7 August).

Police arrived at Queensway station after reports that there was someone on the tracks this morning but the person sadly died at the scene, and the death isn’t being treated as suspicious.

Queensway station was evacuated by police earlier this morning with the Central Line suspended between White City and Liverpool Street, causing severe delays to passengers.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Queensway Underground station at 7.03am today (August 7) to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended. However, sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident has also caused disruption on the rest of the line as routes towards West Ruislip and Epping are also disputed.

According to Transport for London, Queensway station has now reopened but there are still minor delays on the Central Line “due to an earlier customer incident”.