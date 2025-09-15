The Severn Bridge on the M48 remains closed in both directions this morning (September 15) due to strong winds.

Motorists are forced to divert via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. The bridge was initially shut last night ahead of the Met Office's yellow weather warning for wind, which is in place across much of the country, including the South West and Wales, until 6pm today.

The Met Office said gusts of 45mph to 55mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60mph to 70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. As a result of the wind warning, National Highways said it had taken the decision to shut the Severn Bridge and M48 between J2 and the A466 Wye Valley Link Road at Chepstow and J1 A403 at Aust.

It is unclear if the bridge will reopen later today. National Highways has said wind speeds will "continue to be monitored throughout the day" following the closure of Severn Bridge.

The Met Office warns: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely”.

It adds: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening”.