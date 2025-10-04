Drivers are being warned as a major bridge is closed due to strong winds as Storm Amy hits. (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk/National Highways) | www-motorwaycameras-co-uk/National Highways

Drivers are being warned as a major bridge is closed due to strong winds as Storm Amy hits.

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions today (Saturday 4 October). National Highways posted on X: “The #M48#SevernBridge remains closed in both directions between J1 #Aust and J2 #Chepstow due to strong winds associated with #StormAmy.

“Traffic is being diverted via the #M4#PrinceofWalesBridge. We're continue to monitor wind speeds in the Severn Estuary.”

A yellow weather warning covers the whole of Britain from midnight and is in force for most of Saturday. The Scottish island of Tiree so far tops the wind charts at 96mph, followed by 85mph at Capel Curig in North Wales - which also had 43mm of rain on Friday.

The worst gusts have been in the North, but the Met Office said it is likely to be very windy everywhere on Saturday. It warned of possible disruption to public transport, hazardous driving conditions, potential power cuts and dangerous waves.