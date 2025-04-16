Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M48 Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions because of strong winds.

According to traffic management website Inrix, the bridge is closed between junction two at Chepstow, in Wales, and junction one at Aust, in South Gloucestershire, of the M48. It added there are severe delays, and there is congestion to the M4 before the Prince of Wales Bridge as people divert from the closure.

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place over Monmouthshire until 12:00 BST on Wednesday, with travel disruption expected. Traffic monitoring site Inrix said: "M48 Severn Bridge in both directions closed, severe delays due to strong winds between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust).

The Severn Bridge, linking south-west England to South Wales has been closed due to high winds. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"Congestion to the M4 before the Prince of Wales Bridge as people divert from the closure." At 7am National Highways posted on X: “The #M48#SevernBridge in South Gloucestershire is CLOSED in both directions between J1 (#Aust) and J2 (#Chepstow) due to strong winds. Traffic is being diverted via the #M4#PrinceofWalesBridge. Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning.”

One user replied: “Maybe post this before people head off in future? Was already stuck on the M48 well before this update.” Another said: “This is causing traffic mayhem this morning. I’m an hour and 30 minutes late getting into work now, shall I send you the bill to cover my pay?“.