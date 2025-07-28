Passengers are being warned that there will be no trains across parts of Manchester this August.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No trains will run through Stockport train station while Network Rail undertakes significant improvement work to replace the Greek Street roundabout bridge.

Services between one of the city centre’s major stations, Manchester Piccadilly, will be affected. Stations in surrounding areas Hazel Grove, Buxton, Sheffield, Alderley Edge, Crewe, Stoke-on-Trent, Chester, and Stalybridge will also be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will be carried out between Saturday August 2 and Friday August 22, in the middle of the school summer holidays, and the disruption will last for the entirety of this period.

The train provider has stated that following options are available to help commuters complete their journey during this time:

Rail Replacement Buses: Both express and stopping services will operate on routes serving Stockport.

Diverted Long-Distance Trains: Some long-distance trains will be diverted and may use alternative routes in and out of Manchester.

Ticket Acceptance: Tickets will also be accepted on selected Bee Network bus and tram services across Greater Manchester.

There will be no trains running through Stockport train station for three weeks this August - affecting wider areas including Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield. | Dazzy1960/Flickr

Due to Metrolink engineering work in Manchester city centre the closest tram stop to Manchester Piccadilly station during this time will be Market Street.

Further improvement work is planned for October and Christmas 2025, with the final phase scheduled for spring 2026, when the road and roundabout will reopen. So, more disruption to the trains is likely later this year and early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad