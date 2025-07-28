Stockport trains: Passengers warned there will be no trains for three weeks this August - affecting all parts of Manchester including Piccadilly
No trains will run through Stockport train station while Network Rail undertakes significant improvement work to replace the Greek Street roundabout bridge.
Services between one of the city centre’s major stations, Manchester Piccadilly, will be affected. Stations in surrounding areas Hazel Grove, Buxton, Sheffield, Alderley Edge, Crewe, Stoke-on-Trent, Chester, and Stalybridge will also be affected.
The work will be carried out between Saturday August 2 and Friday August 22, in the middle of the school summer holidays, and the disruption will last for the entirety of this period.
The train provider has stated that following options are available to help commuters complete their journey during this time:
- Rail Replacement Buses: Both express and stopping services will operate on routes serving Stockport.
- Diverted Long-Distance Trains: Some long-distance trains will be diverted and may use alternative routes in and out of Manchester.
- Ticket Acceptance: Tickets will also be accepted on selected Bee Network bus and tram services across Greater Manchester.
Due to Metrolink engineering work in Manchester city centre the closest tram stop to Manchester Piccadilly station during this time will be Market Street.
Further improvement work is planned for October and Christmas 2025, with the final phase scheduled for spring 2026, when the road and roundabout will reopen. So, more disruption to the trains is likely later this year and early next year.
To find full disruption information visit National Rail's website. You can check updates for all UK trains using the Northern app, website or use our journey checker tool for real-time information. A digital leaflet about the main changes to services is also available to view online.
