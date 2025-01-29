TfL Elizabeth and Victoria line status: Is the Elizabeth line running today - as Victoria line part suspended causing severe delays

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

29th Jan 2025, 9:00am
There is severe disruption at major London stations today bringing travel misery and chaos to commuters.

Commuters relying on the Elizabeth line are facing a tough start to the day with a broken track in Acton set to cause day-long disruption. National Rail says urgent repairs are needed to the track between Paddington and Acton Main Line, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

The problem is causing severe delays on the Elizabeth line, with a number of trains already cancelled. Transport for London (TfL) says London Underground and London Buses are accepting tickets via reasonable routes and there is a good service on the rest of the line.

There is severe disruption at major London stations today bringing travel misery and chaos to commuters. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
There is no service between Victoria station and Brixton due to a signal failure at Stockwell, while the rest of the line has severe delays, the latest TfL travel status update shows. The Metropolitan line has also been hit by disruption caused by another track fault at Wembley Park. It means the stretch of railway between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate has severe delays.

A part suspension is also in place for the Victoria line between Brixton and Victoria due to a signal failure at Stockwell. This has also reportedly caused severe delays on the rest of the line, with tickets being accepted on London Buses, the London Overground Weaver and Suffragette lines, Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and Southeastern services. Minor delays are being seen on the Circle line due to train cancellations.

