Travel warning issued as road closures planned across England during summer holidays

Motorists across England are being urged to plan ahead as dozens of overnight closures are scheduled on major roads next week as schools break for summer.

National Highways has released its latest list of planned full closures for England’s strategic road network, which includes motorways and major A-roads. The closures are primarily to allow for ongoing improvement and smart motorway upgrade works.

“Closures generally run 8pm–6am unless they are over 12 hours,” National Highways said. “If you are travelling in the early morning, please note that your route may be impacted by closures starting the evening before.”

Here are some of the key closures drivers should be aware of:

Monday 21 July: M1 northbound Jct 23a exit slip closed (20:00–06:00) M1 northbound Jct 35 entry slip closed (20:00–06:00) M1 southbound Jct 35 entry slip closed (20:00–06:00)

Tuesday 22 July: M1 northbound Jct 43–45 carriageway closed (20:00–06:00) M1 northbound Jct 44 entry slip closed (20:00–06:00) M1 southbound Jct 35 entry slip closed (20:30–06:00) M1 northbound Jct 6 to 6A (North Orbital) closed (22:00–05:30)

Thursday 24 July: M1 northbound Jct 28 entry slip closed (20:00–06:00) M1 northbound Jct 35 entry slip closed (20:00–06:00) M1 southbound Jct 33 entry slip closed (20:00–06:00) M1 southbound Watford Gap services exit slip closed (21:00–06:00)

Monday 21 July: A64 westbound Jct 44 to roundabout closed (20:00–06:00) A666 southbound Kearsley Spur between exit and entry slips closed (20:00–06:00)

Wednesday 23 July: A63 westbound Roger Millward Way to Daltry Street closed (20:00–06:00) A64 eastbound and westbound Towthorpe Moor Lane to Scotchman Lane closed (20:00–06:00)

Thursday 24 July: A50 westbound Jct 8 (A515) to Jct 9 (A518) closed (20:00–05:00) A500 northbound Campbell Road roundabout to Sideway roundabout closed (21:00–06:00) A56 northbound Bent Gate to Rising Bridge closed (21:00–06:00)

National Highways has advised: “If a road is listed under ‘Filters’, it means that there will be a full closure on that road at some point in the next seven days. If there are no full closures scheduled for a particular road, it will not be listed.”

They also reminded motorists that the information is updated twice daily from Monday to Friday and is not refreshed during weekends or bank holidays. Full scheme details and traffic management information can be accessed via the Traffic England website.