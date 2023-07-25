Evacuation orders have been issued on the islands of Corfu and Evia as temperatures soared above 40C

TUI has issued an update to “reassure” holidaymakers with holidays booked to Corfu after evacuation orders were announced on the Greek island.

Night-time evacuations from wildfires that have raged out of control for days took place in parts of Greece on Monday night (24 July) after temperatures soared above 40C once again.

The latest evacuation orders were issued on the islands of Corfu and Evia while a blaze on the island of Rhodes continued to move inland, touching mountainous forest areas, including parts of a nature reserve.

Desperate residents, many with wet towels around their necks to stave off the scorching heat, used shovels to beat back flames approaching their homes, while firefighting planes and helicopters resumed water drops early on Tuesday morning.

TUI has said its hotels and resorts in Corfu are still operating as normal (Photo: Adobe)

Authorities said that more than 20,000 people have been involved in evacuations on the island, mostly tourists over the weekend, when fire swept through two coastal areas on the south east of Rhodes.

Evacuations on the western island of Corfu overnight saw more than 2,000 people moved to safety by land and sea, and people have also been evacuated on the island of Evia and in a mountainous area in the southern Peloponnese region.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a debate in parliament that it was the country’s biggest evacuation effort in recent years. He said: “We are at war – completely focused on the fires. Over the coming days and weeks, we must remain on constant alert.”

In an update to passengers on Monday, TUI said its hotels and resorts in Corfu are still operating as normal. It also confirmed its Marella Cruise will go ahead as planned on Friday 28 July.

The travel firm said that customers due to travel to the Greek island up to 30 July can amend their booking free if they wish, but warned it is experiencing a “high volume of queries”.

TUI said in a statement: “We’d like to reassure customers due to travel to Corfu that our hotels and resorts are currently operating normally following the containment of a wildfire in a small area in the North East.

“Our teams will be on hand at your departure airport if you have any questions or concerns. Once you arrive in Corfu, you can contact us through the TUI App or by speaking to your local rep.

“Customers due to travel to Corfu up to and including Sunday the 30th of July are able to amend their booking for free. If you booked directly with TUI, you can contact us on 0203 451 2688 or visit your local store.

“Please be aware that we are experiencing a high volume of queries at the moment. If you booked with a third party travel agent, please contact your agent directly to make your amend. In addition, Marella Cruise will operate as planned in Corfu on Friday the 28th of July 2023.”

Beachgoers swim near the coastal town of Saranda as smoke billows from the Greek Island of Corfu (Photo: Getty Images)

It comes as the firm said all its outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Friday 28 July have now been cancelled as wildfires continue to engulf the island. It has also cancelled holidays for customers travelling to impacted hotels in Rhodes up to and including Sunday 30 July, adding that customers will be contacted directly if their hotels in the south of the island have been impacted.

TUI added: “All flight only customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds. Package holiday customers will have the option to amend their booking or cancel with a full refund.

“Passengers due to travel up to and including 30th July for all areas of Rhodes will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund. We are still operating flights from Rhodes back to UK & Ireland as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not formally advised against travel to Greece, but has updated its guidance in response to the wildfires, urging tourists to check with their hotels or tour operators prior to travelling.

Labour has criticised the advice and called on the government for a “rethink” given the situation in Rhodes amid concerns cancellations may not be covered by insurers. Labour leader in the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon said the “lack of advisory” from the FCDO is “not helpful”.

Speaking during a private notice question in the House of Lords, she said: “When the minister at the FCDO (Andrew Mitchell) is asked if he would go to Rhodes on holiday he admitted he wouldn’t travel there.

“And yet the government’s advisory is not helpful – or lack of advisory – to those who are not sure if they should fly this week or not, or what the financial consequences could be.

“With the cost-of-living crisis, many people make sacrifices for their… annual holiday for a week, and I do ask the noble Lord to reconsider the reply he gave to the noble Lord Young. I’m not convinced he is entirely understanding the position of insurance companies and the struggle that many families face to pay for these holidays.”

Speaking for the government, Lords deputy chief whip the Earl of Courtown, said in response: “I quite understand the point… The situation in Rhodes is stabilising at the moment. The vast majority of the island is not affected by these fires. Our travel advice is kept under constant review. But I do understand, and of course I will take this back.”

