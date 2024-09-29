M40 reopened after "serious collision" near Banbury sparked overnight closure
The M40 between Junction 11 for Banbury and Junction 12 for Gaydon was closed off almost entirely from 8.30pm yesterday evening (September 28) after what National Highways has called a “serious collision”.
Emergency services rushed to the scene as the entire northbound carriageway was closed, and lanes two and three southbound were also sealed off. A diversion was then put in place overnight while police investigated the incident.
It is thought that several vehicles were involved in the collision, but there are currently no details of any injuries. Warwickshire Police were also urging people to avoid the area entirely if possible.
Taking to social media, National Highways posted on X that the motorway has been reopened this morning - and that there are no delays.
