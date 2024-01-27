Police have closed the road. Picture: (National World)

A road has been closed after a person was hit by a bus, according to police.

Great Western Road in Glasgow, Scotland, is currently closed by officers between Byres Road and Cleveden Road. Nearby Kirklee Road and Horselethill Road are also closed, officers added.

The incident took place at 7.30am this morning, with emergency services rushing to the scene. The condition of the person involved is currently unknown.

An investigation into what happened is underway.