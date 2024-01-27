Road closed in Glasgow city centre after person hit by bus - police now investigating
Police are investigating what happened.
A road has been closed after a person was hit by a bus, according to police.
Great Western Road in Glasgow, Scotland, is currently closed by officers between Byres Road and Cleveden Road. Nearby Kirklee Road and Horselethill Road are also closed, officers added.
The incident took place at 7.30am this morning, with emergency services rushing to the scene. The condition of the person involved is currently unknown.
An investigation into what happened is underway.
More to follow.
