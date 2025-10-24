Linda Hesford’s husband Steven Hesford has paid tribute to her following the tragic incident.

Linda Hesford has tragically lost her life at just 24 in a fatal road traffic collision. Dorset Police said that they “received a report at 8.10pm on Wednesday 4 December 2024 of a concern for the welfare of a woman who was walking eastbound on the A35 Upton bypass from Upton towards the Shell garage.

“It was subsequently reported that the woman had been involved in a collision with a vehicle a very short time later.

“Emergency services attended and the woman – 24-year-old Linda Hesford from Poole – was taken to hospital where she was very sadly pronounced dead.

Steven Hesford paid tribute to his wife Linda and wrote: “Linda’s husband, Steven Hesford has issued the following tribute:

“Linda was angelic and positively affected all who knew her.

“With a heart so big and a soul so beautiful, we were blessed to be in her presence.

“I found my true love in Linda and she was my absolute. She was an incredible stepmom to the children and a devoted, loving wife to me.

“I am blessed to have found the one.

Linda Hesford’s husband Steven Hesford has paid tribute to her following the tragic incident. Photo: Dorset Police | Dorset Police

“Thank you to all my family and friends here and in Latvia for their support, especially my nearest and dearest during this difficult time. Thank you to the emergency services who tried their best and did all they could.

“Linda will be missed by so many, but her legacy will continue.”

Police Sergeant Mike Burt, of the Serious Collision Investigation Team, also said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Linda’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We owe it to them to carry out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would like to renew the appeal for any witnesses, who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to please come forward.”

Dorset Police has asked anyone with information to contact them at

www.dorset.police.uk , via email at [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240186207. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.