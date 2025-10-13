Lee Linton-Hodges passed away suddenly on October 5, 2025.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Lee Linton- Hodges’s family after his sudden death. The GoFundMe page reads: “This page has been created so that the basketball community, and those whose lives were touched by Lee, can celebrate his life. Lee played for Ipswich, but also attended Barking Abbey Basketball Academy and played National League for Essex Leopards, Hemel Storm and Essex Rebels.

“100% of the funds raised will be donated to Lee’s family to help with the costs of a funeral that is likely to bring hundreds of people together.

“This page will stay live until Wednesday 15th October, at which time we will close it and pass all funds raised to Teresa and Amy to help towards celebrating Lee.”

“Lee Linton-Hodges played for Endeavour Ipswich Basketball and Nick Drane, their Head Coach, said: "Everyone loved Lee. He was the definition of a 'gentle giant'.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Lee Linton- Hodges’s family after his sudden death. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

"I had the privilege of knowing Lee for over 20 years and basketball was only a small element of our relationship. Lee was the dearest of dear friends and someone who meant so much to me, and to so many people.

"We will all do everything to support his beautiful family through this incredibly difficult time."

The Instagram account for NBL wrote: “The basketball community mourns the loss of Lee Linton-Hodges, 1990-2025.

“Tributes have been paid to the much-loved and well-respected Endeavour Ipswich player, which we have shared on our website.”

Hemel Storm Basketball paid tribute to Lee Linton-Hodges on their website and wrote: “The British basketball community was shocked and saddened at the untimely passing of former Ipswich, Essex Rebel and Hemel Storm player Lee Linton-Hodges last weekend.

“Standing at 7 feet tall, Lee was an imposing figure on the basketball court, but off the court, he was a kind, friendly and gentle giant.

“He always made time for fans, was loved by his team-mates and by the players he competed against week in and week out.

“His passing leaves a gap within this proud basketball family that will never be filled again.

“Lee signed for Storm in 2017 and played a big part in the National Cup success that season. Beyond that, though, Lee was a warm and friendly figure - a gentle giant always carrying a smile on his face.

“Everyone at Hemel Storm will miss Lee dearly. Our thoughts go out to his mum Teresa, wife Amy and his son.”

Westminster Men’s Basketball also paid tribute to Lee on their Instagram page and wrote four days ago that “A minute’s silence tribute will be held for Lee Linton-Hodges before our @bucssport game against the Essex Blades this evening.

“Lee Linton-Hodges sadly passed away this week. He represented Essex for many years and was also a teammate of one of our students. Lee was much loved and well respected in the basketball community.”