Dumfries: Three young children in hospital after pram hit by car trailer in Pleasance Avenue
It happened yesterday at about 3.15pm, when a trailer is believed to have become detached from a Mitsubishi Outlanderand struck a pram being pushed on the pavement
Three children, aged eight months, 14 months and 18-months-old were taken to hospital and were being assessed, and the 18-year-old woman pushing the pram was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.
The road, Pleasance Avenue in Dumfries, was closed while police investigated. Three were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary before being taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow.
Sergeant David Kerr, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who have witnessed it to come forward.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1870 of 13 October."